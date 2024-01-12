No. 21 Tigers seek to stop ACC slide hosting Eagles

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 3:02 p.m. on Saturday. Connor Onion and Josh Pastner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson (11-4, 1-3 ACC) is down to No. 30 in the KenPom ratings (No. 18 offense/No. 77 defense), while Boston College (10-5, 1-3) is No. 87 (55 O/147 D).

The Tigers are given an 84.4% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor.

Clemson and Boston College will meet for the 30th time in program history. Clemson leads 20-9 and the Tigers are 12-5 against the Eagles under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 14/0 2.9 1.1 0.6 9.6

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 15/15 11.6 2.5 3.1 31.4

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 15/0 3.1 2.4 2.1 19.9

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 15/15 9.5 9.7 2.1 25.8

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 15/0 7.1 3.8 0.9 16.7

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 15/15 14.8 3.5 3.7 31.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 15/12 8.1 2.7 0.9 20.9

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/15 18.9 6.2 1.9 27.7

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 15/0 0.9 1.1 0.3 5.1