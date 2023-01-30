Clemson men's basketball moves up latest AP Poll

Clemson moved back up the rankings after another weekly sweep of ACC action.

The Tigers slotted up four spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll on Monday.

Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) improved to 10 wins in 11 conferences games for the first time in school history and maintained a 1.5-game lead on second-place Virginia.

Clemson trounced Georgia Tech to start the week in Littlejohn Coliseum, 72-51, and then came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to a 82-81 win at Florida State. The win was a first in Tallahassee in the last eight tries.

Brad Brownell’s bunch returns to action on Tuesday at Boston College (10-12, 4-7) for a 7 p.m. start (ACCN).

Clemson then hosts No. 23 Miami for a 3 p.m. game Saturday (ACCN).

Clemson also moved up four spots in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Monday to No. 19.

AP Poll (Jan. 30)

1. Purdue (62)

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

18. St. Mary's

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Clemson

21. Indiana

22. San Diego State

23. Miami

24. UConn

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 18-4

KPI: 36

SOR (Strength of record): 32

BPI: 53

KenPom: 59

Sagarin: 49

NET: 58

Record vs. NET Q1: 3-2 (wins over No. 24 Duke, at No. 51 Virginia Tech, at No. 62 Pitt)

Q4 losses: 2 (by two at No. 272 South Carolina, by 18 in neutral site game with No. 278 Loyola-Chicago)

NET SOS: 147

NON-CON SOS: 336

Road/neutral record: 6-4

Average projected seed (BracketMatrix): 9