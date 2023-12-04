|
Clemson men's basketball makes AP Top 25 debut
Clemson men's basketball made its Associated Press Top 25 debut on Monday.
The Tigers were ranked No. 24. At 7-0, Clemson is off to its best start yet under Brad Brownell, and the top for the program since 2008-09 (16-0). The Tigers debuted at No. 18 in the NCAA’s NET ranking resume metrics tool, which paced the ACC (Virginia next-best at No. 27). Clemson improved to 2-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams with the wins over Pittsburgh and Alabama last week. As it stands currently, 7-0 South Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Wednesday would also be a Q1 game (8 p.m./ACCN). Clemson had just six voting points in last week’s AP Poll, which was 41st-most. The Tigers were last ranked going into February of last season, at No. 19. AP Top 25 1. Arizona (59 1st votes) 2. Kansas (1) 3. Houston (3) 4. Purdue 5. UConn 6. Baylor 7. Gonzaga 8. Marquette 9. North Carolina 10. Creighton 11. Florida Atlantic 12. Texas 13. Colorado State 14. BYU 15. Miami 16. Kentucky 17. Tennessee 18. James Madison 19. Oklahoma 20. Illinois 21. Texas A&M 22. Duke 23. Wisconsin 24. Clemson 25. San Diego State
The Tigers were ranked No. 24.
At 7-0, Clemson is off to its best start yet under Brad Brownell, and the top for the program since 2008-09 (16-0).
The Tigers debuted at No. 18 in the NCAA’s NET ranking resume metrics tool, which paced the ACC (Virginia next-best at No. 27).
Clemson improved to 2-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams with the wins over Pittsburgh and Alabama last week. As it stands currently, 7-0 South Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Wednesday would also be a Q1 game (8 p.m./ACCN).
Clemson had just six voting points in last week’s AP Poll, which was 41st-most.
The Tigers were last ranked going into February of last season, at No. 19.
AP Top 25
1. Arizona (59 1st votes)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Houston (3)
4. Purdue
5. UConn
6. Baylor
7. Gonzaga
8. Marquette
9. North Carolina
10. Creighton
11. Florida Atlantic
12. Texas
13. Colorado State
14. BYU
15. Miami
16. Kentucky
17. Tennessee
18. James Madison
19. Oklahoma
20. Illinois
21. Texas A&M
22. Duke
23. Wisconsin
24. Clemson
25. San Diego State
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now