Clemson men's basketball makes AP Top 25 debut

The Tigers were ranked No. 24.

At 7-0, Clemson is off to its best start yet under Brad Brownell, and the top for the program since 2008-09 (16-0).

The Tigers debuted at No. 18 in the NCAA’s NET ranking resume metrics tool, which paced the ACC (Virginia next-best at No. 27).

Clemson improved to 2-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams with the wins over Pittsburgh and Alabama last week. As it stands currently, 7-0 South Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Wednesday would also be a Q1 game (8 p.m./ACCN).

Clemson had just six voting points in last week’s AP Poll, which was 41st-most.

The Tigers were last ranked going into February of last season, at No. 19.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (59 1st votes)

2. Kansas (1)

3. Houston (3)

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Marquette

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. Florida Atlantic

12. Texas

13. Colorado State

14. BYU

15. Miami

16. Kentucky

17. Tennessee

18. James Madison

19. Oklahoma

20. Illinois

21. Texas A&M

22. Duke

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. San Diego State