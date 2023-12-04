CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson grabbed two NET Quadrant 1 wins last week to stay unbeaten overall.
Clemson grabbed two NET Quadrant 1 wins last week to stay unbeaten overall.

Clemson men's basketball makes AP Top 25 debut
by - 2023 Dec 4 13:01

Clemson men's basketball made its Associated Press Top 25 debut on Monday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 24.

At 7-0, Clemson is off to its best start yet under Brad Brownell, and the top for the program since 2008-09 (16-0).

The Tigers debuted at No. 18 in the NCAA’s NET ranking resume metrics tool, which paced the ACC (Virginia next-best at No. 27).

Clemson improved to 2-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams with the wins over Pittsburgh and Alabama last week. As it stands currently, 7-0 South Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Wednesday would also be a Q1 game (8 p.m./ACCN).

Clemson had just six voting points in last week’s AP Poll, which was 41st-most.

The Tigers were last ranked going into February of last season, at No. 19.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (59 1st votes)

2. Kansas (1)

3. Houston (3)

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Marquette

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. Florida Atlantic

12. Texas

13. Colorado State

14. BYU

15. Miami

16. Kentucky

17. Tennessee

18. James Madison

19. Oklahoma

20. Illinois

21. Texas A&M

22. Duke

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. San Diego State

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN ranks Clemson target in "Best 35" players in transfer portal
ESPN ranks Clemson target in "Best 35" players in transfer portal
Kentucky coach sees roster "pretty darn close to 100%" for Clemson Gator Bowl matchup
Kentucky coach sees roster "pretty darn close to 100%" for Clemson Gator Bowl matchup
Clemson DT makes decision on NFL future
Clemson DT makes decision on NFL future
Clemson adds PWO commitment from in-state WR
Clemson adds PWO commitment from in-state WR
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts