Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
Clemson men’s basketball has won five in a row and just matched its best start ever in ACC action with two conference road wins last week.
The 13-3 mark overall this season didn't rise to the level of this week's Associated Press Top 25, however, getting the 27th-most votes in the latest poll on Monday.
Clemson is 54th in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a 3-1 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams but two Quadrant 4 losses (No. 255 Loyola-Chicago by 18 at a neutral site; No. 264 South Carolina 2-point loss on the road).
The Tigers are 53rd in the KenPom rating, 48th with ESPN’s BPI and 40th in the Sagarin rankings.
Clemson is 17th in NCAA.com’s Power Rankings
Clemson is going for its first ever 6-0 start in ACC play against 2-14 (0-5 ACC) Louisville at home in a 9 p.m. tip Wednesday (RSN).
AP Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2
2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3
3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1
4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7
5. Tennessee 13-2 1231 8
6. UConn 15-2 1206 4
7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10
8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9
9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5
10. Texas 13-2 940 6
11. Kansas St 14-1 818 -
12. Xavier 13-3 793 18
13. Virginia 11-3 712 11
14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25
15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13
16. Miami 13-2 604 12
17. TCU 13-2 553 17
18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14
19. Providence 14-3 358 -
20. Missouri 13-2 317 20
21. Auburn 12-3 256 22
22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23
23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 -
24. Duke 12-4 221 16
25. Marquette 13-4 131 -
Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.