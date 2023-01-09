Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25

Clemson men’s basketball has won five in a row and just matched its best start ever in ACC action with two conference road wins last week.

The 13-3 mark overall this season didn't rise to the level of this week's Associated Press Top 25, however, getting the 27th-most votes in the latest poll on Monday.

Clemson is 54th in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a 3-1 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams but two Quadrant 4 losses (No. 255 Loyola-Chicago by 18 at a neutral site; No. 264 South Carolina 2-point loss on the road).

The Tigers are 53rd in the KenPom rating, 48th with ESPN’s BPI and 40th in the Sagarin rankings.

Clemson is 17th in NCAA.com’s Power Rankings

Clemson is going for its first ever 6-0 start in ACC play against 2-14 (0-5 ACC) Louisville at home in a 9 p.m. tip Wednesday (RSN).

AP Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2

2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3

3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1

4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7

5. Tennessee 13-2 1231 8

6. UConn 15-2 1206 4

7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10

8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9

9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5

10. Texas 13-2 940 6

11. Kansas St 14-1 818 -

12. Xavier 13-3 793 18

13. Virginia 11-3 712 11

14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25

15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13

16. Miami 13-2 604 12

17. TCU 13-2 553 17

18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14

19. Providence 14-3 358 -

20. Missouri 13-2 317 20

21. Auburn 12-3 256 22

22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23

23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 -

24. Duke 12-4 221 16

25. Marquette 13-4 131 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.