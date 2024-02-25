Brad Brownell weighs in on banning court storming in wake of Duke player incident

Brad Brownell weighs in on banning court storming in wake of Kyle Filipowski incident

TigerNet Staff by

Court-storming in college basketball received an unfortunate spotlight instead of a celebration for an ACC school of an upset win on Saturday. And all of the college basketball world has been asked to weigh in, including Clemson's Brad Brownell late on Saturday. Wake Forest upset Duke to get a key conference win over an in-state foe, but within seconds of the buzzer sounding, Blue Devils star big man Kyle Filipowski was injured in a collision with a Deacs fan. Brownell was asked about the matter of court storms in the wake of his team's win over Florida State on Saturday night. "That's really hard. I did happen to see that. They were on the court -- it was almost like there was a second or two left, and guys were crossing the baseline, and there was absolutely zero chance," Brownell said. "I hate it because that’s what is great about college. You’re experiencing it with your student body. Having said that, we can’t have players getting hurt. Crowds are aggressive. Fans are aggressive. So, I do worry about confrontation. What’s going to happen is a player not only get hurt, which I hate to hear that — I hope Kyle is okay. But you’re going to have some kid get in the face or walk up on a player, and the player is going to respond in a way that nobody is going to like because he’s going to feel threatened. Then we’re going to have a real problem. "That’s the scary thing in terms of worrying about protecting your players. Our whole job is to protect our guys and make them better. We have to be super careful. I’m starting to lean toward that it may not be a good idea." ESPN just showed a new angle of the court-storming at Wake Forest where Duke's Kyle Filipowski was injured. Can clearly see where he hurts his knee as a fan taunts him while racing to midcourt. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ABAsKC2kTI — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) February 24, 2024 Wake Forest AD John Currie apologized postgame and agreed with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer about the subject needing addressing and soon. Scheyer said the practice should be banned. "When are we going to ban court-storming?" Scheyer said. "How many times does a player have to get into something that they get punched or they get pushed or they get taunted right in their face? It's a dangerous thing."

Statement just landed from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. pic.twitter.com/qzZwsbWqYy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 25, 2024

“When are we going to ban court storming?”



Jon Scheyer on Kyle Filipowski spraining his ankle in the court storming at Wake Forest, and he also points to what happened to Caitlin Clark at Ohio State, a month ago. pic.twitter.com/VCdMJXRywl — Will Dalton (@thewilldalton) February 24, 2024

