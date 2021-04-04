Wolfpack take series finale over Tigers
RALEIGH, N.C. – Terrell Tatum’s two-run single in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted NC State to a 9-5 victory over Clemson at Doak Field on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack improved to 10-11 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 14-11 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.

After the Wolfpack scored a run in the first inning, the Tigers responded with three runs in the second inning, keyed by Elijah Henderson’s run-scoring single and Kier Meredith’s two-run single. Alex Urban belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the top of the third inning, then NC State answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.

Austin Murr led off the sixth inning with a home run to give the Wolfpack the lead. The Tigers tied the score in the top of the eighth inning on a double play, then NC State answered again to take the lead on Tatum’s bloop two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame, the Wolfpack added two runs on an error.

Evan Justice (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers take four days off before returning to action to host Virginia in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.


