Tigers take opener over Northeastern, improve to 13-0

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – The streak continues.

Clemson baseball, ranked as high as No. 18 nationally (Perfect Game), improved to 13-0 on the season to match the most recent best start to a Tigers season (2002) with a 9-6 win over Northeastern on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers entered the game as one of only three unbeaten teams in college baseball. The next-best start to a Clemson season is 17-0 in 1992 and then the school record 26 wins in a row to start the 1977 campaign.

Neither side had much success at the plate until the bottom of the third with Clemson notching a pair of RBI singles from Dylan Brewer and Tyler Corbitt.

Northeastern evened things up in the fifth after a leadoff walk hurt Mack Anglin with an RBI double from Jeff Costello and an RBI single from Justin Bosland.

Clemson returned fire in the bottom half of the frame with the first two Tigers reaching and Cooper Ingle dropping a based-loaded single in left field to take back the lead. A wild pitch and an RBI groundout brought two more across the plate and Max Wagner rifled a 1-0 Cam Schittler delivery over the left field fence for a two-run homer and 7-2 advantage.

"My first at-bat, he beat me on change-up, so my next at-bat I backed off the plate a little bit and wanted to see it up," Wagner said, "and try to get more out-front with it and saw the ball up and it was a slider and I just stuck to my approach and kept my hands in and swung like I usually do...

"(Answering back), that's just something that we've harped on all year is once they get some runs across that plate, coach (Monte) Lee is always like, 'That's one inning,'" Wagner said. I think we've done that a lot this year as opposed to last year. Just responding right away and not waiting a couple innings. We're foot on the gas all the time."

Schittler (1-3) gave up seven earned runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Anglin (3-0) departed after the rally with three hits allowed, two strikeouts and four walks given up in 78 pitches over five innings.

"I feel good. Obviously today I didn't do my job very well," Anglin said, "but our offense responded and those guys in the field made some great plays. That's what this team is all about is next guy up and picking that guy up. (Going forward) it's really about each day this week getting my work in and being diligent and I'm really excited -- I'm happy where I'm at."

The Huskies took advantage of two Clemson errors and a passed ball to score two runs without a hit in the sixth.

Clemson’s Jonathan French got one back and moved into a tie for the team-lead in home runs (3) with a solo shot to left field in the sixth. Later in the inning, Ingle arrived at the plate with the bases loaded for a second-straight appearance and his sacrifice fly extended the Clemson lead to five runs.

The Huskies answered with a pair of runs in the ninth off of freshman right-hander Rocco Reid in an inning that included a hit batter and two passed balls.

Northeastern (6-6-1) went to a top-10 ranked NC State last week and swept the Wolfpack.

The win was Clemson’s 14th in a row dating to 2021, tied for eighth longest in school history.

The Tigers go for the series win at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (ACCNX).

