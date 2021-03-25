Tigers take momentum on road to BC

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel northward to play at Boston College this weekend in a three-game series. SERIES SETUP • Who - Clemson (9-9, 3-6 ACC) vs. Boston College (12-7, 3-6 ACC) • Best Ranking - CU - NR; BOC - NR • When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (Noon) • Where - Brighton, Mass. (Harrington Athletics Village) • Watch - ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday) • Video Announcers (Friday) - Adam Greenberg, Mike Monaco • Video Announcers (Saturday) - Justin Gallanty, Bill Spaulding • Video Announcers (Sunday) - Eric Gallanty, Bill Spaulding

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 36-10 (2006-20)

• Record at Boston College - Clemson leads 17-4 (2006-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Jackson Lindley (CU - 0-0, 10.80 ERA) vs. RHP Mason Pelio (BOC - 2-3, 5.62)

• Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Emmett Sheehan (BOC - 3-2, 5.33)

• Sunday - TBA (CU) vs. LHP Joe Vetrano (BOC - 0-0, 6.52)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 0-4 road record, defeated Georgia Southern 6-4 on Alex Urban's two-run, walkoff homer on Tuesday at North Augusta, S.C.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.0 runs per game and hitting .230 with a .396 slugging percentage, .338 on-base percentage and 12 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.19 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 5-2 home record, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles rallied to beat Merrimack 10-9 on Wednesday at home. They are hitting .285 and have a 5.82 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Sal Frelick is hitting .395 with five homers, Luke Gold is batting .359 with eight homers and 27 RBIs and Joey Walsh has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has played 68 games in a row on natural grass dating to its last game on an artificial surface at Virginia Tech on March 31, 2019.

• Clemson is 8-for-20 (.400) with runners in scoring position in the last four games.

• Alex Urban's game-winning home run against Georgia Southern was the first walkoff homer by a pinch-hitter in Clemson history.

CLAYTON CLUTCH IN RELIEF

• Freshman righthander Nick Clayton has been steady and clutch out of the bullpen in 2021.

• He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA, .146 opponents' batting average and 17 strikeouts against two walks in 11.2 innings pitched.

• In his career, he is 3-0 with one save, a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts against six walks in 20.1 innings pitched over 12 relief appearances.