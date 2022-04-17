Tigers take first ACC series of season at No. 23 Wake Forest
by - 2022 Apr 17, Sun 16:24
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Clemson Tigers hit five home runs, including two by Caden Grice, in their 10-8 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Clemson (22-13, 4-10 ACC) won its sixth series in a row over the Demon Deacons (27-9, 10-8 ACC) and improved to 15-4 against them dating to 2016.

The Demon Deacons scored three runs in the first inning, capped by Nick Kurtz’s two-run homer. Grice lined an opposite-field solo homer in the second inning. Two batters later, David Lewis hit an opposite-field solo homer, the first of his career, on an 0-2 pitch, then Max Wagner tied the score 3-3 with a squeeze bunt in the third inning.

Wake Forest regained the lead when Kurtz led off the fourth inning with his second long ball of the game, then Tyler Corbitt belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the sixth inning to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. Wagner added to the lead with a three-run homer, his 11th of the year, in the top of the seventh inning. Two batters later, Grice crushed a two-run homer, his second of the game and sixth of the year, to up Clemson’s lead to 10-4.

The Demon Deacons fought back with four two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Brendan Tinsman’s solo homer and Jake Reinisch’s two-run homer.


