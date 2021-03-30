Tigers freshman Caden Grice named national player of week

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its National Player of the Week awards for the period ending March 28. Clemson freshman first baseman Caden Grice was named National Hitter of the Week, while Ball State junior right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott was named National Pitcher of the Week. The NCBWA Board reviews candidates from each Division I Conference each week and names winners each Tuesday throughout the season.

Grice led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week – all wins away from home – that included a three-game ACC road sweep at Boston College. The Greer, South Carolina, native was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in the four wins.

Following a three-run homer in Tuesday’s win over Georgia Southern, Grice went 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and four runs in the Boston College series. In the first game, he went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs. In the second game, he totaled three RBIs. In the series finale, he went 3-for-5. For the season, Grice is hitting .343 with six homers, one triple, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, a .701 slugging percentage and .451 on-base percentage in 20 games.