Seminoles edge Tigers to even series
Gilbert pitched well for the Tigers. (Photo courtesy of Clemson Baseball).
CLEMSON, S.C. - James Tibb’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and propelled No. 9 Florida State to a 4-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-14 overall and 11-9 in the ACC. The Tigers, who fell to 5-1 in one-run games, dropped to 25-14 overall and 5-11 in ACC play.

In the first inning, Blake Wright and Max Wagner hit solo homers on consecutive pitches. It was Wright’s eighth homer of the year and marked Wagner’s fifth consecutive game with a long ball. In the fifth inning, the Seminoles took the lead with three runs, including the last two runs on an infield single by Brett Roberts with two outs.

Wagner tied the score in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his second of the game and 17th of the season. But Tibbs led off the seventh inning with a home run to give Florida State the lead for good.

Seminole reliever Conner Whittaker (2-1) earned the win, while Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (3-5) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

