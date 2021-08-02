|
Peach State RHP commits to Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (Lambert HS) Class: 2022
Suwanee, Georgia 2022 right-hander Nathan Dvorsky announced a committed to Clemson late Sunday.
"I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!" Dvorsky posted on social media. I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers!"
Perfect Game analyzed his game at a showcase last year: "He showed good speed with a 6.90 second sixty. A primary righthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame with room still to fill out the frame. On the mound, he works over the top with a high arm slot creating a downhill plane...showed some command of the fastball moving to both sides of the plate while working down around the knees with a repeatable delivery, showed feel for a 12-6 breaking ball with tight spin in the low 70's, has good whip out front on the fastball giving it some deceptive jump out of the hand."
He picked up an honorable mention in Forsyth's all-county team this year.
Solid week at 17u WWBA. 7.0ip 13k 0er 3h 1bb. Topped 91. @PerfectGameUSA @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/CQgBFkWkTG— Nathan Dvorsky (@nathandvorsky2) July 11, 2021
Nathan Dvorsky Uncommitted Class of 2022 (4.1 GPA) - 92 MPH Bullpen PR— Nathan Dvorsky (@nathandvorsky2) December 28, 2020
Looking for a 4 year school. Fastball has been up to 17” VB.
Throwing a @Rapsodo bullpen soon. @flatgroundApp @DrivelineBB @DylanRheault pic.twitter.com/qXeLfVXBBw
I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University! I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers! ?? pic.twitter.com/AWzKTa9zot— Nathan Dvorsky (@nathandvorsky2) August 2, 2021