Peach State RHP commits to Clemson
by - 2021 Aug 2, Mon 09:20
Nathan Dvorsky - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (Lambert HS)   Class: 2022
Dvorsky committed to Clemson Sunday.

Suwanee, Georgia 2022 right-hander Nathan Dvorsky announced a committed to Clemson late Sunday.

"I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!" Dvorsky posted on social media. I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers!"

Perfect Game analyzed his game at a showcase last year: "He showed good speed with a 6.90 second sixty. A primary righthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame with room still to fill out the frame. On the mound, he works over the top with a high arm slot creating a downhill plane...showed some command of the fastball moving to both sides of the plate while working down around the knees with a repeatable delivery, showed feel for a 12-6 breaking ball with tight spin in the low 70's, has good whip out front on the fastball giving it some deceptive jump out of the hand."

He picked up an honorable mention in Forsyth's all-county team this year.

