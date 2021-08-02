Peach State RHP commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Nathan Dvorsky RH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (Lambert HS) Class: 2022 6-2185Suwanee, GA (Lambert HS)2022

Suwanee, Georgia 2022 right-hander Nathan Dvorsky announced a committed to Clemson late Sunday.

"I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!" Dvorsky posted on social media. I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers!"

Perfect Game analyzed his game at a showcase last year: "He showed good speed with a 6.90 second sixty. A primary righthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame with room still to fill out the frame. On the mound, he works over the top with a high arm slot creating a downhill plane...showed some command of the fastball moving to both sides of the plate while working down around the knees with a repeatable delivery, showed feel for a 12-6 breaking ball with tight spin in the low 70's, has good whip out front on the fastball giving it some deceptive jump out of the hand."

He picked up an honorable mention in Forsyth's all-county team this year.

Nathan Dvorsky Uncommitted Class of 2022 (4.1 GPA) - 92 MPH Bullpen PR



Looking for a 4 year school. Fastball has been up to 17” VB.



Throwing a @Rapsodo bullpen soon. @flatgroundApp @DrivelineBB @DylanRheault pic.twitter.com/qXeLfVXBBw — Nathan Dvorsky (@nathandvorsky2) December 28, 2020

I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University! I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers! ?? pic.twitter.com/AWzKTa9zot — Nathan Dvorsky (@nathandvorsky2) August 2, 2021