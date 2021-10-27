Big Sunshine State right-hander commits to Clemson

Anthony Wilkie RH Pitcher

Height: 6-6 Weight: 205 Hometown: Gainesville, FL (Buchholz HS) Class: 2024 6-6205Gainesville, FL (Buchholz HS)2024

2024 Gainesville, Florida right-hander Anthony Wilkie announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University," Wilkie posted on Twitter. "I want to thank God for this opportunity as well as my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped make this dream a reality. Go Tigers!"

Check out more on the 6-foot-6 righty and corner infielder below:

Congrats @Antwilkie20 ! Big time get for the Tigers! Power arm with more in the tank! #PowerUp??????? https://t.co/C1W8FA1pYu — Eric lassiter (@ELassPowerbsb) October 28, 2021

Congratulations to 2024 RHP @Antwilkie20 of @PowerBSB on his commitment to @ClemsonBaseball. Wilkie stood out earlier this year w/ his tall, physical, 6-6 athletic frame. The ball really jumps out of his hand w/ more to come. @DiamondProMedia @BrianDempsey11 https://t.co/19jFJtRTW6 — Mike Maerz (@Mike_Maerz) October 28, 2021

Congrats to 2024 RHP Anthony Wilkie of @Bobcat_Baseball on his commitment to @ClemsonBaseball. @Antwilkie20 was highlighted as a standout for the 2024 Class from the 2021 @PowerBSB Fall Teams Tryout Camp. #PowerUp #DiamondCoverage https://t.co/RxQKOk8v8t — Diamond Prospect Media (@DiamondProMedia) October 28, 2021

Great end to the weekend with two wins today. Looking forward to the next tourney. @Florida_PG @PowerBSB #EastMMDay pic.twitter.com/A7ecGmHbBO — Anthony Wilkie (@Antwilkie20) May 31, 2021

Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. I want to thank god for this opportunity as well as my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped make this dream a reality. Go Tigers! @MonteLeeCU @BradleyLeCroy @SEE_Clemson @ELassPowerbsb @PowerBSB @CMarlobaseball pic.twitter.com/EmHSCLveL0 — Anthony Wilkie (@Antwilkie20) October 27, 2021