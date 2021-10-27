Big Sunshine State right-hander commits to Clemson
by - Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:37 PM
Anthony Wilkie - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-6   Weight: 205   Hometown: Gainesville, FL (Buchholz HS)   Class: 2024

2024 Gainesville, Florida right-hander Anthony Wilkie announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University," Wilkie posted on Twitter. "I want to thank God for this opportunity as well as my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped make this dream a reality. Go Tigers!"

Check out more on the 6-foot-6 righty and corner infielder below:

