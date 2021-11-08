2025 pitcher commits to Clemson

Peyton Miller RH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Phoenix, MD ( HS) Class: 2025 6-2185Phoenix, MD ( HS)2025

2025 right-handed pitcher/infielder Peyton Miller (Phoenix, Maryland) announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

"I am beyond humbled and thrilled to announce my commitment to Clemson University," Miller said via social media. "Thank you to all of the Clemson coaching staff and go Tigers."

Perfect Game scouted Miller earlier this year:

"Peyton Miller is a 2025 SS/RHP/2B with a 6-2 185 lb. frame from Phoenix, MD who attends Gilman. Big and strong well proportioned athletic build, especially for an eighth-grader. Quality two-way prospect, graded out higher as a pitcher at this event. High leg lift delivery, uses his lower half well with good drive down the mound, loose and easy arm action with good extension out front. Fastball worked up to 84 mph, threw plenty of strikes once he settled in with his fastball, can get outstanding late life at times. Slider was a solid second pitch with nice two-plane tightness and shape. 8.21 runner in the sixty, projects as a third baseman in the future, shows good arm strength and some lower half athleticism. Right-handed hitter, hits from a slightly open narrow stance with a low hand start, inconsistent leg lift trigger can impact his timing, shows strength in his swing and can lift the ball to the gaps with some back spin. Good student."

Highlights and more early scouting reports below:

Worked hard to hit a new PR of 88 in my last outing of 21’. Looking forward to my 1st HS season and to be back together w/the Dirtbags ???? https://t.co/A73Pql4GhI — PeytonMiller (@Miller_Peyton_) October 4, 2021

2025 Uncommitted Spotlight:

??Peyton Miller, SS/RHP

??Phoenix, MD

??PG Grade 8.5

??FB up to 88, 6'2/185, quality two-way prospect, loose and easy arm action with good extension out front, tight SL with nice two-plane shape

??https://t.co/GRe4dcuXV8#PGSpotlight@PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bSYyhT1KMf — PG_Uncommitted (@PG_Uncommitted) October 27, 2021

Electric stuff from 2025 RHP Peyton Miller (MD). Durable 6’2/185 frame w/ tons of projection remaining. Ran FB up to 88 mph out of the ‘pen, flashing tons of life thru the zone. Feel for spin w/ ability to land & get S/M. #PAFallSelect @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/1EGANWq53k — PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) October 17, 2021

@_thedirtbags Anchor Down goes 5-0 to win 3rd tourney of the year.@nektarios_b13 of @CHCBaseball_ wins MVP bats .580 w/ 9 hits, 6 RBI-

Caught back to back 1 hitters@EliDeRossi21 of @urbanabaseball 5.0 1 hitter, 9ks in semi@Miller_Peyton_ CG, 1 hit 9ks in Championship pic.twitter.com/8Rl0yG2Djx — MidAtlanticDirtbags (@DirtbagsMid) September 27, 2021

I am beyond humbled and thrilled to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers???? pic.twitter.com/jNcD4kzNui — PeytonMiller (@Miller_Peyton_) November 9, 2021