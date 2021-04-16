No. 25 'Canes run away with series opener over Tigers
by - Friday, April 16, 2021, 10:04 PM
Hall went 2-for-4 with an RBI but it wasn't enough to match Miami's offense. (Clemson athletics photo)
CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Behind four three-run innings and five home runs, including two by Alex Toral, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) defeated Clemson 12-3 at Mark Light Field on Friday night. The Hurricanes, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-11 overall and 11-10 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in ACC play.

The Hurricanes plated three runs on three hits and two walks in the third inning, then Sam Hall hit an infield single to score a run in the top of the fourth inning. Miami responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by Toral's leadoff homer. It was the first home run allowed by Mack Anglin in 2021.

In the fifth inning, Toral, Dominic Pitelli and Gabe Rivera all hit solo homers for Miami's third three-run inning in a row. Clemson scored two runs in the seventh inning after Hall's leadoff double. Raymond Gil added a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Starter Alejandro Rosario (4-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Anglin (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six runs on five hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


