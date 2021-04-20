Georgia walk-off hit extends Clemson losing streak
by - Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 11:34 PM
Clemson drops a seventh-straight game and still hasn't beat Georgia since 2016. (Clemson athletics photo)
ATHENS, GA. - Parks Harber lined a one-out double to score Buddy Floyd in the ninth inning in No. 21 Georgia's 8-7 walkoff victory over Clemson at Foley Field on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 24-12, while the Tigers dropped to 15-18.

Corey Collins put Georgia on top in the first inning with a two-run homer. Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Davis Sharpe laced a solo homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning to tie the score. McAllister led off the fifth inning with a homer to put Georgia in front 3-2, then Riley King led off the sixth inning with a home run.

In the top of the seventh inning, Kier Meredith and Caden Grice hit run-scoring singles, with the latter tying the score, then Jonathan French grounded a two-out single to score Grice and to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers added another run in the frame on a wild pitch. Georgia came right back and tied the score on Cole Tate's two-run homer, the Bulldogs' fourth long ball of the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, McAllister laced a run-scoring single with one out to give Georgia the lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Grice led off with a single and scored on French's sacrifice fly to tie the score. With runners on first and second, the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Floyd drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on King's single. Harber then hit a liner to left-center, where J.D. Brock made a diving attempt. The ball hit the ground first and rolled towards the wall, allowing Floyd to score the walkoff run on the double.

Darryn Pasqua (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-4) suffered the loss.

The Tigers return home to host Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


