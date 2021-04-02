Brewer homers twice in Clemson opener win at NC State
by - 2021 Apr 2, Fri 22:07
Brewer got the Tigers back into the game with a grand slam. (Clemson athletics photo)
Brewer got the Tigers back into the game with a grand slam. (Clemson athletics photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Urban hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie after Dylan Brewer plated the Tigers’ first six runs on two home runs in Clemson’s 10-6 victory over NC State at Doak Field on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-10 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

Brewer belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning before the Wolfpack responded with three runs on five ground-ball singles in the bottom of the first inning. NC State added a run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead, then Brewer crushed an opposite-field grand slam, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season, in the fifth inning to tie the score 6-6. It was Clemson’s first grand slam in 2021.

In the eighth inning, Urban laced a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Four batters later with two outs, Kier Meredith grounded a two-run single to give the Tigers a 10-6 lead.

Brewer doubled his previous career high in RBIs with six in the game. James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games for Clemson, who scored the last eight runs of the game and won its fifth ACC game in a row.

Nick Clayton (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 4.0 innings without allowing a run. Wolfpack starter Reid Johnston (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight runs on eight hits in 7.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video "Come back home to Clemson"
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video "Come back home to Clemson"
Trio of Tigers ranked in Mel Kiper's position rankings
Trio of Tigers ranked in Mel Kiper's position rankings
Cagle dominant as No. 18 Tigers top Tar Heels in series opener
Cagle dominant as No. 18 Tigers top Tar Heels in series opener
No. 1-rated RB has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated RB has Clemson in top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest