Another Tigers pitcher selected in MLB draft Tuesday
by - Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 1:04 PM
Sharpe struggled through some injury issues that kept him off the mound largely in the second half of the season. (ACC photo)
Sharpe struggled through some injury issues that kept him off the mound largely in the second half of the season. (ACC photo)

Clemson pitchers are in demand at the MLB level.

Former All-ACC and All-American honoree Davis Sharpe became a third Tiger pitcher to be selected in the MLB draft, going 396th overall in the 13th round to the Cleveland Indians.

The right-hander joins Keyshawn Askew (Mets/10th) and Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) as selections. Pitcher/SS signee Bubba Chandler was also picked in the third round (Pirates). Transfer portal-entry and RHP Carter Raffield also went in the 14th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

Injury sidelined Sharpe for a good chunk of the middle of the 2021 season, seeing 10 total appearances on the mound with a 5.50 ERA and a 4-1 record with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.

He was named a Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist in 2019 and picked up freshman All-American honors after going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and hitting .264 with three homers and 18 RBIs.

Sharpe went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .311 with 10 RBIs.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Clemson infielder selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson infielder selected on MLB draft second day
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest