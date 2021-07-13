|
Another Tigers pitcher selected in MLB draft Tuesday
|Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 1:04 PM-
Clemson pitchers are in demand at the MLB level.
Former All-ACC and All-American honoree Davis Sharpe became a third Tiger pitcher to be selected in the MLB draft, going 396th overall in the 13th round to the Cleveland Indians.
The right-hander joins Keyshawn Askew (Mets/10th) and Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) as selections. Pitcher/SS signee Bubba Chandler was also picked in the third round (Pirates). Transfer portal-entry and RHP Carter Raffield also went in the 14th round to the Cincinnati Reds.
Injury sidelined Sharpe for a good chunk of the middle of the 2021 season, seeing 10 total appearances on the mound with a 5.50 ERA and a 4-1 record with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.
He was named a Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist in 2019 and picked up freshman All-American honors after going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and hitting .264 with three homers and 18 RBIs.
Sharpe went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .311 with 10 RBIs.
Congrats, @Dsharpe3?? ????— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 13, 2021
The sophomore RHP/1B was drafted in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by @Indians!#ClemsonFamily ?? ??#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/AIVMdgdGRe
13 (396): @indians select Clemson (SC) P Davis Sharpe. https://t.co/q9sWIi9gBg #MLBDraft— MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) July 13, 2021