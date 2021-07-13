Another Tigers pitcher selected in MLB draft Tuesday

Clemson pitchers are in demand at the MLB level.

Former All-ACC and All-American honoree Davis Sharpe became a third Tiger pitcher to be selected in the MLB draft, going 396th overall in the 13th round to the Cleveland Indians.

The right-hander joins Keyshawn Askew (Mets/10th) and Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) as selections. Pitcher/SS signee Bubba Chandler was also picked in the third round (Pirates). Transfer portal-entry and RHP Carter Raffield also went in the 14th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

Injury sidelined Sharpe for a good chunk of the middle of the 2021 season, seeing 10 total appearances on the mound with a 5.50 ERA and a 4-1 record with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.

He was named a Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist in 2019 and picked up freshman All-American honors after going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and hitting .264 with three homers and 18 RBIs.

Sharpe went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .311 with 10 RBIs.