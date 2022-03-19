Clemson's skid continues as Tigers drop first ACC series

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s skid continued Saturday afternoon as the Tigers lost their fourth game in a row and the first ACC series of the season.

No. 23 Miami took the series with a 4-1 win over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and improved 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 14-4, 0-2.

The Canes’ Karson Ligon picked up the win to improve to 3-1 on the season, and Nick Hoffman dropped his first game of the season, falling to 3-1. Clemson only had four hits on the day and scored its only run on a throwing error by the catcher.

Jacob Burke hit a line drive home run down the left-field line to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Max Wagner looped a 1-2 pitch into right field for a one-out single, advanced to second on a ground ball, and took third on a wild pitch. Dylan Brewer, who was intentionally walked on a 3-0 count, put runners at the corners with two outs. Brewer stole second, and the throw went off the second baseman’s glove into center field, allowing Wagner to score from third and tie the game at 1-1 after four innings.

In the top of the fifth, Domonic Pitelli tried to go from second to home on an infield single to second base. The throw from Blake Wright was wide of home plate, but catcher Cooper Ingle adjusted and beat Pitelli to the plate for the third out at home. The play was reviewed for nearly six minutes, and the call stood much to the chagrin of Miami head coach Gino DiMare.

With two outs, Burke was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on Dorian Gonzalez’s single to left-center. Jay Dill came into pitch for Nick Hoffman with two outs and two on. Dill’s second pitch skid past the catcher, allowing Burke to score from third and give Miami a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Hoffman pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits. He struck out six - one shy of his career-high set last season against Boston College. He threw 81 total pitches - 57 for strikes.

After walking Caden Grice and giving up a bunt single to Dylan Brewer, Miami’s starting pitcher Karson Ligon’s day was done. Ligon pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out three and walking four. The four walks were a career-high for Ligon. He threw 93 total pitches, 49 for strikes.

Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, and Morales was intentionally walked in the top of the seventh. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Romero’s single down the left-field line scored both runners, extending Miami’s lead to 4-1.

Clemson and Miami conclude the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

TigerNet intern Katie Blondeau contributed to this story.