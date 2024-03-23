Clemson's incredible ninth-inning comeback clinches series over No. 7 Seminoles

Rudy Jones by Correspondent -

CLEMSON—Down seven runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday’s second game against Florida State, the least-concerned people in Doug Kingsmore Stadium were in the Clemson dugout. “We came back up in the dugout for the ninth and (Coach Erik Bakich) said ‘Everybody get ready; we’re going to bat around,’ ” said Tigers infielder Blake Wright. And the third-ranked Tigers batted around – and then some. Jacob Hinderleider hit a three-run homer to get Clemson within four. Wright smacked a grand slam to tie the score, and Hinderleider capped the improbable comeback with an RBI single for a walk-off 9-8 victory. This victory completed an Atlantic Coast Conference doubleheader sweep of FSU, which entered the day unbeaten. Clemson (21-2, 4-1 ACC) also won Game 1 in walk-off fashion, hitting the 10-run margin for a 15-5 victory in the bottom of the seventh to clinch their 13th consecutive regular season weekend series win. FSU fell to 19-2, 3-2. But the finish to the nightcap will be what the fans will be talking about when they regale their grandchildren years from now. “It was absolutely awesome to witness that,” Bakich said. “I felt like a fan, not a coach, watching that. It was like Christmas morning.” “We always feel like we’re in it; we’re never out of it,” said Bakich. “You just want to string one hit to another. We had 13 quality at-bats in a row...It’s one thing to say you’re going to do it and another to do it. It started with Jimmy Obertop getting hit on the foot by a breaking ball and it continued from there. It was one quality at-bat after another.” Quality at-bats—or at least results—were few and far between for Clemson until FSU starter Jamie Arnold left the game after seven innings with an 8-1 lead. Arnold entered the game having walked five in 27 2/3 innings, but Cam Cannarella and Nolan Nawrocki drew walks to open the Clemson first. Alden Mathes had an RBI single to drive in Cannarella, but that was all Clemson could muster until the ninth. Bakich cited Arnold’s talent. “The kid’s got a very bright future, especially once he starts landing that second and third pitches,” he said. “The idea was to try to get to their pen and try to find a way. They have good stuff out of the pen, too, but we were fortunate to be able to hold our own and be able to find some quality at-bats.” After a pitch hit Obertop to start the ninth, Will Taylor walked, and Hinderleider homered to left center. Andrew Ciufo flied out, but Jacob Jarrell reached on a double when FSU’s left fielder appeared to lose the ball in the sun. Cannarella walked, Nawrocki greeted FSU reliever Carson Dorsey with a single, and Wright hit his eighth homer in nine games to tie the score. Mathes walked but was picked off for the second out. Obertop was hit by a pitch for the second time in the inning, Taylor walked, and Hinderleider smashed a single to right center off new reliever Joe Charles to send the fans and team into celebration. “That’s a comeback they’re remember for the rest of their lives,” Bakich said. Wright and Hinderleider also homered in the Game 1 rout. Ethan Darden, getting a start because Tristan Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and may miss a few turns in the rotation, trailed 4-0 after four batters in the opener because of a single, a walk, an error, and a grand slam by Jaime Ferrer. But there was no panic. “Like coach said, we’re never really out of the fight,” Wright said. Clemson got a run in the bottom of the inning, and Cannarella tied the score with a wind-aided three-run homer in the second. Meanwhile, Darden had settled in and went on to go 6 1/3 innings. “Ethan is a tough kid and a supreme competitor,” Bakich said. “With Tristan out, Ethan stepped up, and we really needed it.” The Tigers took the lead in the third, scored five runs in the fifth in a two-run homer by Hinderleider and a three-run blast by Wright, and brought the proceedings to an early conclusion with a four-run seventh. The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday. .@JHinderleider7 CAPS OFF THE 8-RUN NINTH TO WIN IT! 😱😱



