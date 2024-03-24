Blake Wright grand slam keys another wild Clemson comeback to sweep No. 7 Seminoles

Rudy Jones by Correspondent -

CLEMSON – Just when you thought Clemson couldn’t top a seven-run comeback on Saturday, it bettered that on Sunday. The third-ranked Tigers fell nine runs behind Florida State, then roared back for a 14-12 victory and a sweep of the Seminoles in an ACC series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Down 11-2 in the sixth, Clemson (22-2, 5-1 ACC) scored five runs in the sixth, then took advantage of FSU wildness to plate six in the seventh. The key blow was Blake Wright’s grand slam to give Clemson the lead. It was his second grand slam of the weekend – he hit one in Game 2 on Saturday during the ninth-inning comeback – and his 10th home run in the last 12 games. FSU pitchers walked eight batters, with five coming in the six batters just prior to Wright’s homer. “That’s the great quality about this team,” said Clemson coach Erik Bakich. “After the top of the sixth, we got together and there was little panic. It’s one thing to say it, and another thing to do it. That’s the great quality about this group. They just find a way.” “We’re just a tough, resilient group,” said Wright, who raised his batting average to .365. “If we know if we go down, we always have that shot to come back.” “We have that ‘It’ factor,” Wright said. “You really don’t know what ‘it’ is, but we have it.” Wright has driven in 29 runs in his last 12 games. Alden Mathes joined Wright in getting three hits and a home run. Jacob Hinderleider also collected three of the team’s 14 hits. The Seminoles scored five runs in the second inning and another in the third, then touched up a pair of relievers for five more runs in the sixth. Lucas Mahlstedt came in and restored order, pitching two shutout innings at a time FSU (19-3, 3-3) was threatening to take a double-digit lead. After Wright’s blast, Andrew Ciufo had an RBI single to push Clemson’s lead to three. Clemson feasted on the FSU bullpen all weekend. Seminoles relievers allowed 18 hits, 25 runs (23 earned) and walked 14 in 8 2/3 innings. Marco Dinges led off the Seminoles’ ninth with a homer, and Drew Faurot worked reliever Rob Hughes for a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate. But Hughes struck out the next the three batters of his third save. Hughes had been a player without a team after Furman dropped baseball after the 2020 season. He’s found a home in the Tigers’ bullpen. “At that minute it was a little crazy,” Hughes said. “You’re worried about your teammates and finding everybody a home. You really just kind of hit the ground running. “I was fortunate enough to get to come to Clemson, and made this my home,” Hughes said. “I have an amazing family, and I couldn’t ask for a better family that I have here, too.” Clemson feasted on the FSU bullpen all weekend. Seminoles relievers allowed 18 hits, 25 runs (23 earned) and walked 14 in 8 2/3 innings. The Tigers return to action Tuesday night with a home game against Coastal Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. . @BlakeWr86324186 IS ON FIRE 🚨



