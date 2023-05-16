Tigers run-rule Spartans, extend winning streak

The Tigers (36-17) poured on five runs over the seventh and eighth innings, with Jack Crighton scoring on a wild pitch to end the game for the 10-run advantage in the eighth.

Reigning ACC player of the week Billy Amick continued his success at the plate with a team-leading five RBIs. Benjamin Blackwell hit a three-run homer in the seventh.

Cooper Ingle extended his on-base streak to 46 games, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Clemson's pitching staff scattered six hits over eight innings, with starter Joe Allen earning the win (3-0) in two innings of work.

The Tigers won their ninth game in a row.

USC Upstate (34-19) and Clemson split the season series after the Spartans won the first game at Fluor Field 6-3 on February 28.

Next up for Erik Bakich's Tigers is hosting UNC for a three-game series starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oppo Taco 🌮@BennBlackwell hits second 💣 of the year‼️



🚀 332 ft

💨 96 mph



B7 || SCU 2, CU 10



🖥 https://t.co/9a93vp5Tds pic.twitter.com/YsnnFLn3YA — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 17, 2023