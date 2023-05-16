|
Tigers run-rule Spartans, extend winning streak
|2023 May 16, Tue 21:16-
Clemson, ranked as high as No. 6 nationally, run-ruled USC Upstate 12-2 in its final midweek game of the season on Tuesday in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (36-17) poured on five runs over the seventh and eighth innings, with Jack Crighton scoring on a wild pitch to end the game for the 10-run advantage in the eighth. Reigning ACC player of the week Billy Amick continued his success at the plate with a team-leading five RBIs. Benjamin Blackwell hit a three-run homer in the seventh. Cooper Ingle extended his on-base streak to 46 games, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Clemson's pitching staff scattered six hits over eight innings, with starter Joe Allen earning the win (3-0) in two innings of work. The Tigers won their ninth game in a row. USC Upstate (34-19) and Clemson split the season series after the Spartans won the first game at Fluor Field 6-3 on February 28. Next up for Erik Bakich's Tigers is hosting UNC for a three-game series starting Thursday at 6 p.m. Oppo Taco 🌮@BennBlackwell hits second 💣 of the year‼️ .@CamCannarella makes it look easy 😌 One Hunnid rakes 💯@billyamick delivers a two-run RBI double‼️ Final midweek from the 𝟖𝟔𝟒😎📸#Clemson pic.twitter.com/aodSCJp2Os
