Clemson host Winthrop then heads to Kennesaw State for midweek games.
Tigers look to bounce back in two midweek games
2023 Mar 20, Mon 16:20

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Winthrop on Tuesday night, then they travel to Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.

GAMES SETUP

• Who - Winthrop (9-12) & Kennesaw State (8-10) vs. Clemson (12-8)

• Best Ranking - WIN - NR; KSU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Tuesday; Kennesaw, Ga. (Stillwell Stadium) Wednesday

• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Tuesday), ESPN+ (Wednesday)

• Video Announcers - Nolan Alexander (Wednesday), Trey Fowler (Wednesday), Ron Smith (Tuesday), Pete Yanity (Tuesday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Tuesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 25-7 (1981-22)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 20-6 (1981-22)

SERIES HISTORY (KENNESAW STATE)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 2-0 (2018)

• Record at Kennesaw State - Clemson leads 1-0 (2018)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Brody Hopkins (WIN - 0-4, 9.75 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-1, 4.82)

• Wednesday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (KSU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 12-5 home record and an 0-1 road record, won one game against Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .303 with a .450 slugging percentage, .396 on-base percentage and 49 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.58 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop, who has a 1-7 road record and is averaging 5.4 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.

• The Eagles were swept in three games at Campbell last weekend. They are hitting .258 and have a 6.69 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Ty Hooks is hitting .333 with 13 RBIs and 11 runs, while Zan Rose and Josh Bookbinder have one save apiece.

KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW

• Kennesaw State, who has a 7-5 home record and is averaging 6.7 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Ryan Coe.

• The Owls were swept at Stetson last weekend. They are hitting .291 and have a 4.90 ERA and .958 fielding percentage.

• Brayden Eidson is hitting .400, Spencer Hanson is batting .326 and Smith Pinson and Nolan Sliver have two saves apiece.

QUICK HITS

• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).

• Clemson outscored (24-23) and outhit (.330 to .269) Duke last weekend despite losing the series.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 4.26 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched in 2023.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for fifth place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for 10th.

TAYLOR FINDING HIS BASEBALL RHYTHM

• Sophomore outfielder Will Taylor is finally healthy after an injury-plagued freshman season.

• The wide receiver on the Tiger football team has found his rhythm in left field and as the designated hitter in 2023.

• He is hitting .349 with five doubles, a triple, two homers, 16 RBIs, 14 runs, a .469 on-base percentage and five steals in 19 games in 2023.

• He has eight multiple-hit games and a team-high five multiple-RBI games.

• He had multiple hits in six consecutive games in March.

• In his career, he is hitting .310 with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 20 RBIs, a .438 on-base percentage and six steals in 32 games.

