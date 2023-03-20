|
Tigers look to bounce back in two midweek games
|2023 Mar 20, Mon 16:20-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Winthrop on Tuesday night, then they travel to Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.
GAMES SETUP • Who - Winthrop (9-12) & Kennesaw State (8-10) vs. Clemson (12-8) • Best Ranking - WIN - NR; KSU - NR; CU - NR • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Tuesday; Kennesaw, Ga. (Stillwell Stadium) Wednesday • Watch - ACC Network Extra (Tuesday), ESPN+ (Wednesday) • Video Announcers - Nolan Alexander (Wednesday), Trey Fowler (Wednesday), Ron Smith (Tuesday), Pete Yanity (Tuesday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets (Tuesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 25-7 (1981-22) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 20-6 (1981-22) SERIES HISTORY (KENNESAW STATE) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 2-0 (2018) • Record at Kennesaw State - Clemson leads 1-0 (2018) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday - RHP Brody Hopkins (WIN - 0-4, 9.75 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-1, 4.82) • Wednesday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (KSU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 12-5 home record and an 0-1 road record, won one game against Duke last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .303 with a .450 slugging percentage, .396 on-base percentage and 49 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.58 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968. WINTHROP OVERVIEW • Winthrop, who has a 1-7 road record and is averaging 5.4 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos. • The Eagles were swept in three games at Campbell last weekend. They are hitting .258 and have a 6.69 ERA and .966 fielding percentage. • Ty Hooks is hitting .333 with 13 RBIs and 11 runs, while Zan Rose and Josh Bookbinder have one save apiece. KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW • Kennesaw State, who has a 7-5 home record and is averaging 6.7 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Ryan Coe. • The Owls were swept at Stetson last weekend. They are hitting .291 and have a 4.90 ERA and .958 fielding percentage. • Brayden Eidson is hitting .400, Spencer Hanson is batting .326 and Smith Pinson and Nolan Sliver have two saves apiece. QUICK HITS • Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10). • Clemson outscored (24-23) and outhit (.330 to .269) Duke last weekend despite losing the series. • Clemson's bullpen has a 4.26 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched in 2023. ACC STANDINGS • Clemson is tied for fifth place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark. • Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for 10th. TAYLOR FINDING HIS BASEBALL RHYTHM • Sophomore outfielder Will Taylor is finally healthy after an injury-plagued freshman season. • The wide receiver on the Tiger football team has found his rhythm in left field and as the designated hitter in 2023. • He is hitting .349 with five doubles, a triple, two homers, 16 RBIs, 14 runs, a .469 on-base percentage and five steals in 19 games in 2023. • He has eight multiple-hit games and a team-high five multiple-RBI games. • He had multiple hits in six consecutive games in March. • In his career, he is hitting .310 with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 20 RBIs, a .438 on-base percentage and six steals in 32 games.
