Caden Grice is announced in the starting rotation before the weekend for the first time this season. (Clemson athletics photo)
Caden Grice is announced in the starting rotation before the weekend for the first time this season. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers host Duke for ACC opener series
The Tigers begin ACC play against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Duke (11-6, 1-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (11-6, 0-0 ACC)

• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Daron Vaught

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 130-75-2 (1904-2021)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 68-31-1 (1905-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Jonathan Santucci (DUK - 2-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 6.27)

• Saturday – RHP Adam Bouchard (DUK - 0-0, 1.88) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 1.74)

• Sunday – RHP Alex Gow (DUK - 2-1, 0.71) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 0.0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-3 home record, defeated College of Charleston 4-3 at home on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .447 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 42 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.14 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

DUKE OVERVIEW

• Duke, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Chris Pollard.

• The Blue Devils beat Presbyterian 15-2 at Fluor Field on Wednesday. They are hitting .298 and have a 2.57 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Alex Mooney is hitting .375 with seven steals, Andrew Fischer is batting .370 and James Tallon has both of the team’s saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 3-2 when trailing entering the seventh inning and 3-4 when trailing entering the eighth inning.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 9-5 record and 3.90 ERA in 90.0 innings pitched.

• Clemson is 9-1 when holding opponents to five runs or less.

INGLE NOT JUST A SINGLES HITTER

• Junior catcher Cooper Ingle has proven why he is one of the best hitters in the ACC, including with some power.

• He is hitting .348 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs, a .392 on-base percentage and a steal in 16 games in 2023.

• He is hitting .441 with runners on base.

• He has thrown out four of the nine basestealers in 2023.

• He is riding an 11-game hitting streak, including going 10-for-18 (.556) with a homer, eight RBIs and six runs in the last four games.

• He went 5-for-6 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs in Clemson’s 9-8 walkoff win over Georgia State on March 10.

• He joined Cam Cannarella, who also had five hits, as the first Tigers with five hits in a game since 2012.

• Ingle and Cannarella became the first Tiger duo with five hits apiece in a game since 1982.

• In his career, he is hitting .334 with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 61 RBIs, 66 runs and a .424 on-base percentage in 80 games (74 starts).

