Tigers host Duke for ACC opener series
|2023 Mar 16, Thu 14:40-
The Tigers begin ACC play against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Duke (11-6, 1-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (11-6, 0-0 ACC)
• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – NR
• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Daron Vaught
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 130-75-2 (1904-2021)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 68-31-1 (1905-2021)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – LHP Jonathan Santucci (DUK - 2-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 6.27)
• Saturday – RHP Adam Bouchard (DUK - 0-0, 1.88) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 1.74)
• Sunday – RHP Alex Gow (DUK - 2-1, 0.71) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 0.0, 0.00)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has an 11-3 home record, defeated College of Charleston 4-3 at home on Tuesday.
• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .447 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 42 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.14 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.
DUKE OVERVIEW
• Duke, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Chris Pollard.
• The Blue Devils beat Presbyterian 15-2 at Fluor Field on Wednesday. They are hitting .298 and have a 2.57 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.
• Alex Mooney is hitting .375 with seven steals, Andrew Fischer is batting .370 and James Tallon has both of the team’s saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 3-2 when trailing entering the seventh inning and 3-4 when trailing entering the eighth inning.
• Clemson’s bullpen has a 9-5 record and 3.90 ERA in 90.0 innings pitched.
• Clemson is 9-1 when holding opponents to five runs or less.
INGLE NOT JUST A SINGLES HITTER
• Junior catcher Cooper Ingle has proven why he is one of the best hitters in the ACC, including with some power.
• He is hitting .348 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs, a .392 on-base percentage and a steal in 16 games in 2023.
• He is hitting .441 with runners on base.
• He has thrown out four of the nine basestealers in 2023.
• He is riding an 11-game hitting streak, including going 10-for-18 (.556) with a homer, eight RBIs and six runs in the last four games.
• He went 5-for-6 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs in Clemson’s 9-8 walkoff win over Georgia State on March 10.
• He joined Cam Cannarella, who also had five hits, as the first Tigers with five hits in a game since 2012.
• Ingle and Cannarella became the first Tiger duo with five hits apiece in a game since 1982.
• In his career, he is hitting .334 with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 61 RBIs, 66 runs and a .424 on-base percentage in 80 games (74 starts).