Will Taylor and the Tigers head to Georgia for the first of a two-game season series over the next two weeks.
Tigers hit the road again to face Georgia
by - 2023 Apr 10, Mon 15:12

The Tigers travel to Athens to take on Georgia on Tuesday night in the first of two games of the home-and-home season series.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (19-14) vs. Georgia (18-14)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; UGA – NR

• When – Tuesday (7 p.m.)

• Where – Athens, Ga. (Foley Field)

• Watch – SEC Network

• Video Announcers – David Dellucci, Matt Schick

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 128-110-2 (1900-2022)

• Record at Georgia – Georgia leads 72-49 (1900-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Rocco Reid (CU - 0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs. LHP Luke Wagner (UGA - 1-1, 8.68)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-4 road record, won two of three games at Florida State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .437 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 59 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.70 ERA, .263 opponents’ batting average and 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 12-8 home record and is averaging 8.0 runs per game, is led by 10th-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs won two of three home games vs. Kentucky last weekend. They are hitting .299 and have a 6.14 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Charlie Condon is hitting .453 with 13 homers and 45 RBIs, Connor Tate is batting .386 with 11 homers and Parks Harber has 10 homers.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has an 8-1 record in midweek games, including seven wins in a row.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 13-8 record, six saves, a 4.53 ERA, .276 opponents’ batting average and 163 strikeouts in 159.0 innings pitched.

• Clemson has four Georgia natives, Cooper Blauser (Johns Creek), Nathan Dvorsky (Suwanee), Lleyton Lackey (Evans) & Casey Tallent (Hartwell).

DARDEN A TIGER WINNER

• Freshman lefthander Ethan Darden was a reliever and spot starter in the first half of the season, but he has emerged as a weekend starter.

• He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 24 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched over 11 outings (five starts) in 2023.

• He has 46 groundball outs compared to only 10 flyball outs.

• He has not allowed a steal.

• He has a 2-0 record, 3.38 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 20 strikeouts against seven walks in 21.1 innings pitched in five starts.

• Clemson has a 5-0 record in his five starts.

• He pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of four-hit ball to earn the win in his first career ACC start at Florida State on April 7.

