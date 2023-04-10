|
Tigers hit the road again to face Georgia
|2023 Apr 10, Mon 15:12-
The Tigers travel to Athens to take on Georgia on Tuesday night in the first of two games of the home-and-home season series.
GAME SETUP
• Who – Clemson (19-14) vs. Georgia (18-14)
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; UGA – NR
• When – Tuesday (7 p.m.)
• Where – Athens, Ga. (Foley Field)
• Watch – SEC Network
• Video Announcers – David Dellucci, Matt Schick
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Georgia leads 128-110-2 (1900-2022)
• Record at Georgia – Georgia leads 72-49 (1900-2022)
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Rocco Reid (CU - 0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs. LHP Luke Wagner (UGA - 1-1, 8.68)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 4-4 road record, won two of three games at Florida State last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .437 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 59 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.70 ERA, .263 opponents’ batting average and 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.
GEORGIA OVERVIEW
• Georgia, who has a 12-8 home record and is averaging 8.0 runs per game, is led by 10th-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.
• The Bulldogs won two of three home games vs. Kentucky last weekend. They are hitting .299 and have a 6.14 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.
• Charlie Condon is hitting .453 with 13 homers and 45 RBIs, Connor Tate is batting .386 with 11 homers and Parks Harber has 10 homers.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson has an 8-1 record in midweek games, including seven wins in a row.
• Clemson’s bullpen has a 13-8 record, six saves, a 4.53 ERA, .276 opponents’ batting average and 163 strikeouts in 159.0 innings pitched.
• Clemson has four Georgia natives, Cooper Blauser (Johns Creek), Nathan Dvorsky (Suwanee), Lleyton Lackey (Evans) & Casey Tallent (Hartwell).
DARDEN A TIGER WINNER
• Freshman lefthander Ethan Darden was a reliever and spot starter in the first half of the season, but he has emerged as a weekend starter.
• He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 24 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched over 11 outings (five starts) in 2023.
• He has 46 groundball outs compared to only 10 flyball outs.
• He has not allowed a steal.
• He has a 2-0 record, 3.38 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 20 strikeouts against seven walks in 21.1 innings pitched in five starts.
• Clemson has a 5-0 record in his five starts.
• He pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of four-hit ball to earn the win in his first career ACC start at Florida State on April 7.