Tigers go for season sweep of Georgia
2023 Apr 17, Mon 15:33

The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday night during Military Appreciation Day to conclude the home-and-home season series.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Georgia (19-17) vs. Clemson (22-15)

• Best Ranking – UGA – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6:30 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Fred Cunningham, Jeff Morris

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 128-111-2 (1900-2023)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 58-52-2 (1901-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Kyle Greenler (UGA - 1-1, 3.46) vs. LHP Rocco Reid (CU - 0-1, 10.32)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 16-9 home record, won two of three games against Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.8 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .436 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 61 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 5-7 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by 10th-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs won one of three games at No. 2 Florida last weekend. They are hitting .291 and have a 6.39 ERA and .980 fielding percentage.

• Charlie Condon is hitting .450 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs, and Connor Tate is batting .372 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Tuesday’s game against Georgia is Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

• Clemson beat Georgia 8-1 in Athens last Tuesday night behind Billy Amick’s homer, two doubles and four RBIs.

• The Tiger bullpen has a 15-8 record, six saves, a 4.26 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 192 strikeouts in 179.2 innings pitched.

GORDON PROVIDING STARTS

• Sophomore righthander Austin Gordon has been a weekend starter all season and has provided consistency on the mound.

• He is 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 44 strikeouts against 10 walks in 48.0 innings pitched over nine starts.

• A total of 21 of his 28 runs allowed have come on the 13 home runs he has allowed.

• He is holding opponents to .137 with two outs.

• He’s 1-3 with a 3.99 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 30 strikeouts versus eight walks in 29.1 innings pitched over five ACC starts.

• In his career, he’s 2-3 with two saves, a 4.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.0 innings pitched over 26 outings (nine starts).

