Tigers drop opener at Florida State
by - 2023 Apr 6, Thu 22:27

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Righthander Jackson Baumeister totaled a career-high 14 strikeouts to lead Florida State to a 5-1 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who snapped their 10-game losing streak and took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-16 overall and 4-9 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 17-14 overall and 2-8 in ACC play.

Baumeister (2-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, no runs and two walks in a career-high 7.0 innings pitched. Carson Montgomery pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts in a career-high-tying 6.0 innings pitched.

Jaime Ferrer belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then the Seminoles added single runs in the third and fourth inning. James Tibbs III blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning to give Florida State a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly after three walks loaded the bases.

The series continues Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


