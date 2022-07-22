CLEMSON RECRUITING
Talented in-state left-hander Jacob McGovern commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 22, Fri 09:43
Jacob McGovern - LH Pitcher
Height: 6-2   Weight: 194   Hometown: Seneca, SC (Seneca HS)   Class: 2023

Clemson picked up a talented in-state commitment this week.

2023 Seneca left-hander Jacob McGovern announced a pledge to Erik Bakich's Tigers.

"I am extremely excited to announce that after a lot of thought and consideration I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!" McGovern said on Twitter late Thursday. "I would like to thank God, family, friends, and all of the coaches that recruited me and made this possible. Go Tigers!"

McGovern earned AAA state player of the year honors after going 10-0 with 151 strikeouts to 14 walks and a lone earned run given up all season, limiting batters to a .067 batting average.

Talented in-state left-hander commits to Clemson
