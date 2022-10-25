Highly-regarded Pennsylvania prospect commits to Clemson baseball

Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Hometown: Harborcreek, PA (Cathedral Prep HS) Class: 2025 6-1200Harborcreek, PA (Cathedral Prep HS)2025

2025 Harborcreek, Pennsylvania RHP/INF Jason Fultz announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"Excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson to further my athletic and academic career!! Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support!" Fultz said.

Perfect Game gave a lengthy assessment of Fultz earlier this year: "Physical, broad shouldered frame with tons of strength throughout. Recorded a 7.37 second sixty-yard dash time. Primary third baseman with deliberate footwork throughout the fielding process, a clean funnel out in-front and above average arm strength across the diamond. Showed ability to range well laterally to his left and recorded arm strength up to 90 mph across the diamond.

"Secondary right-handed pitcher that works from a slightly abbreviated windup with a higher leg lift into balance and good lower half movements down the slope. Uses good rhythm and tempo throughout his windup, has some deception due to hiding the ball well and pounds the strike zone fairly effortlessly. Fastball worked in the low-to-mid 80s for the duration of his outing and topped out at 85 mph from a borderline over-the-top arm slot. Mixed in a 12-6 shaped curveball with vertical depth and firmer late biting slider as his go-to secondary offerings. Will continue to improve with additional velocity and strength.

"Right-handed hitter that hits from a wider, balanced stance with a high hand set, high back elbow and toe-tap trigger. Intent based swing with good separation and leverage into contact, displayed explosive present bat speed and legitimate power to the pullside of the field. Exhibits good feel for the barrel and constantly impacted the baseball with authority. Physical corner infielder profile with massive power potential and some two-way upside remaining."

Excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson to further my athletic and academic career!! Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support! @ClemsonBaseball @Prep_Ramblers @5starnational @PGMidAtlantic @PBRPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/0jKvPRZsnt — Jason Fultz (@Jfultz55) October 25, 2022

Jason Fultz, 6’1” 205lbs

3B/RHP

Legit 2 way prospect & Ranked #9 in ‘25 class for PA by @PBRPennsylvania

Last 3 outings:

➡️v Buckeye (4in, 1H, 9K)

➡️v Warren (4in, 1H, 8K)

➡️v Erie (1in, 0H, 1K)

FB 83-84mph T85mph

Good feel for CB, SL, CH@Jfultz55 @Zach_Guth23 @DanCevette pic.twitter.com/I07Z11QQV4 — CP Baseball (@Prep_Ramblers) April 30, 2022

Coach Bakich & staff go into PA for another commit in their 2025 class, adding CIF Jason Fultz. Physical RHH w/ good feel for the barrel, heavy hands . Generates easy power that translates into game action. Able defender w/ big arm strength across. @PG_Scouting @PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CJRnzllgPb — JMAC (@JMAC_PG) October 25, 2022

Jason Fultz (‘25 PA) does a nice job keeping the hands back to drive this one the other way. Good combo of present bat speed and leverage. Lots of strength at contact. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBAWorlds @PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/yAlInS2YXY — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) September 23, 2022

Congratulations to Prep sophomore Jason Fultz. He has verbally committed to play Division I baseball at @ClemsonBaseball on scholarship. pic.twitter.com/FHt167YOyv — Cathedral Prep (@CPRamblers) October 25, 2022