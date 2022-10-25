CLEMSON RECRUITING

Two-way 2025 prospect Jason Fultz announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Tuesday.
Two-way 2025 prospect Jason Fultz announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Tuesday.

Highly-regarded Pennsylvania prospect commits to Clemson baseball
by - 2022 Oct 25, Tue 18:16
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jason Fultz - Utility
Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Harborcreek, PA (Cathedral Prep HS)   Class: 2025

2025 Harborcreek, Pennsylvania RHP/INF Jason Fultz announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"Excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson to further my athletic and academic career!! Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support!" Fultz said.

Perfect Game gave a lengthy assessment of Fultz earlier this year: "Physical, broad shouldered frame with tons of strength throughout. Recorded a 7.37 second sixty-yard dash time. Primary third baseman with deliberate footwork throughout the fielding process, a clean funnel out in-front and above average arm strength across the diamond. Showed ability to range well laterally to his left and recorded arm strength up to 90 mph across the diamond.

"Secondary right-handed pitcher that works from a slightly abbreviated windup with a higher leg lift into balance and good lower half movements down the slope. Uses good rhythm and tempo throughout his windup, has some deception due to hiding the ball well and pounds the strike zone fairly effortlessly. Fastball worked in the low-to-mid 80s for the duration of his outing and topped out at 85 mph from a borderline over-the-top arm slot. Mixed in a 12-6 shaped curveball with vertical depth and firmer late biting slider as his go-to secondary offerings. Will continue to improve with additional velocity and strength.

"Right-handed hitter that hits from a wider, balanced stance with a high hand set, high back elbow and toe-tap trigger. Intent based swing with good separation and leverage into contact, displayed explosive present bat speed and legitimate power to the pullside of the field. Exhibits good feel for the barrel and constantly impacted the baseball with authority. Physical corner infielder profile with massive power potential and some two-way upside remaining."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Highly-regarded Pennsylvania prospect commits to Clemson baseball
Highly-regarded Pennsylvania prospect commits to Clemson baseball
WATCH: Clemson's clutch pedigree
WATCH: Clemson's clutch pedigree
WATCH: Clemson basketball media day interviews
WATCH: Clemson basketball media day interviews
WATCH: Clemson commit top senior highlights to date
WATCH: Clemson commit top senior highlights to date
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 122 Recruits (102 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest