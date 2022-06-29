Clemson baseball flips top Michigan infielder commit

TigerNet Staff by

Nolan Nawrocki Shortstop

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY (Chaminade HS) Class: 2022 6-2190Rockville Centre, NY (Chaminade HS)2022

New Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich is bringing another talented player down South with him.

2022 shortstop and former Michigan commit Nolan Nawrocki (Rockville Centre, NY) announced a flip to Clemson on Wednesday.

"Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University. Can’t thank Coach Bakich and Coach Schnabel enough for the countless opportunities! Pumped to be a Tiger and join the Clemson Baseball family!" Nawrocki said.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade on Perfect Game, which falls in between the site's top mark for a very high draft pick or elite level college prospect and a potential top-10 round MLB pick and highest-level college prospect.

Nawrocki joins two former Michigan players who have already announced grad transfers in shortstop Riley Bertram and pitcher Willie Weiss.

‘22 SS Nolan Nawrocki (Chaminade) gets BP started with a solid round. 6’2”, 200-lb ?@umichbaseball? commit stays grounded & lets the hands fly. Top exit velo of 98 mph.#NEProCase pic.twitter.com/kStwSFf0mE — PBR Pennsylvania (@PBRPennsylvania) February 20, 2022

Nolan Nawrocki (NY ‘22) has a smooth, easy swing with great barrel control and a projectable swing barreling the ball all game!!! #RoadtoJupiter pic.twitter.com/XzaLoRq0PV — PG Coastal Scouting (@PG_Coastal) September 11, 2021