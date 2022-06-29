New Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich is bringing another talented player down South with him with Nolan Nawrocki (Nawrocki IG photo).
Clemson baseball flips top Michigan infielder commit
by - 2022 Jun 29, Wed 19:21
Nolan Nawrocki - Shortstop
Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY (Chaminade HS)   Class: 2022

New Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich is bringing another talented player down South with him.

2022 shortstop and former Michigan commit Nolan Nawrocki (Rockville Centre, NY) announced a flip to Clemson on Wednesday.

"Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University. Can’t thank Coach Bakich and Coach Schnabel enough for the countless opportunities! Pumped to be a Tiger and join the Clemson Baseball family!" Nawrocki said.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade on Perfect Game, which falls in between the site's top mark for a very high draft pick or elite level college prospect and a potential top-10 round MLB pick and highest-level college prospect.

Nawrocki joins two former Michigan players who have already announced grad transfers in shortstop Riley Bertram and pitcher Willie Weiss.

