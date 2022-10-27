2026 NC baseball prospect announces Clemson commitment

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jaxon Matthews committed to being a Tiger on Wednesday.
Jaxon Matthews committed to being a Tiger on Wednesday.

2026 NC baseball prospect Jaxon Matthews announces Clemson commitment
2022 Oct 27
Jaxon Matthews - Outfielder
Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Davidson, NC (Hough HS)   Class: 2026

2026 outfielder/first base prospect Jaxon Matthews (Davidson, NC) announced a commitment to Clemson late Wednesday.

"Humbled and blessed for the opportunity to continue my baseball and academic journey at Clemson University," Matthews said via Twitter.

Pefect Game did a writeup on Matthews earlier this year:

"Recorded a 7.02 second 60-yard dash time. Primary outfielder with a medium frame and athletic build. Throws from the outfield with aggressive approach to gather up to 79 mph. Accurate around the bases with shorter arm action and 3/4 slot release. Fundamental actions moving around and closes the gap in a hurry to shorten throws from the outfield. Left-handed hitter with an open base and spread out stance in the box. Knee-to-knee leg-lift trigger with hands sinking into slot during stride. Quick hands through the zone with barrel control and impact to the pull side. Solid young hitter with an idea in the box and ability to control the zone. Good student. Named to the 13U/14U Southeast Showcase Top Prospect List."

He is Clemson's first reported 2026 commitment.

