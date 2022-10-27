2026 NC baseball prospect announces Clemson commitment

2026 NC baseball prospect Jaxon Matthews announces Clemson commitment

Jaxon Matthews Outfielder

Height: 6-3 Weight: 175 Hometown: Davidson, NC (Hough HS) Class: 2026 6-3175Davidson, NC (Hough HS)2026

2026 outfielder/first base prospect Jaxon Matthews (Davidson, NC) announced a commitment to Clemson late Wednesday.

"Humbled and blessed for the opportunity to continue my baseball and academic journey at Clemson University," Matthews said via Twitter.

Pefect Game did a writeup on Matthews earlier this year:

"Recorded a 7.02 second 60-yard dash time. Primary outfielder with a medium frame and athletic build. Throws from the outfield with aggressive approach to gather up to 79 mph. Accurate around the bases with shorter arm action and 3/4 slot release. Fundamental actions moving around and closes the gap in a hurry to shorten throws from the outfield. Left-handed hitter with an open base and spread out stance in the box. Knee-to-knee leg-lift trigger with hands sinking into slot during stride. Quick hands through the zone with barrel control and impact to the pull side. Solid young hitter with an idea in the box and ability to control the zone. Good student. Named to the 13U/14U Southeast Showcase Top Prospect List."

He is Clemson's first reported 2026 commitment.

Congrats to Jaxon Matthews on his commitment to Clemson University. The big time left handed bat created some great options for himself before deciding he felt most at home in Clemson. The Tigers with a big time pick up. #Clemson #Tigers #CUatDKS #ACC #Committed #OBC pic.twitter.com/xbsMOZWYVr — Joe Oliveira (@coach_oliveira) October 27, 2022

First fall tourney playing up with 16U dudes. 2-2 in first game against 2 of the top arms in the 2025 class (both power 5 💪’s) to help Canes Nation secure the W. Love this game! 🖤💛@TheCanesBB @dan_gitzen @jredd627 @coach_oliveira @DynamicBaseball @robyounce pic.twitter.com/jmylNXFSce — Jaxon Matthews (@JaxonMatthews34) September 12, 2022

After winning 14’s with my Canes Brothers thankful to guest play 15’s w/ ZT. Got to 👀90+ and still found a few loud barrels along the way. Time to recharge for Hoover WWBA. Love this game! @USABChamps_NC @TheCanesBB @PG_Scouting @X2Athletics @ChaseHHitting @bayliskey pic.twitter.com/XHyzcWQLSo — Jaxon Matthews (@JaxonMatthews34) July 15, 2022

