No. 3 Tigers roll over Eagles

Will Taylor ripped a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to score the game’s first runs, then Wright hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. In the top of the fourth inning, Harrison Wilson lined a run-scoring double to put Winthrop on the scoreboard, then Anthony Ruocco added a run-scoring single later in the frame.

Clemson responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Wright, Tristan Bissetta and Taylor, to take a 7-2 lead. In the fifth inning, Clemson added six runs on only one hit, six walks and three errors.

Matthew Marchal (4-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Winthrop starter Shane Keup (0-1) suffered the loss in his first career appearance.

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to conclude the season series against Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout.

Clemson gets on the board first!@willtaylor_10 hits the fastball into the gap and brings home Wright and Obertop!



B1 || WIN 0, CU 2

Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 19, 2024

.@BlakeWr86324186 puts the ball in play and Jarrell crosses the plate to extend our lead!



B2 || WIN 0, CU 3

Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 19, 2024