No. 3 Tigers roll over Eagles
CLEMSON, S.C. –
Blake Wright went 4-for-4 to tie his career high for hits in No. 3 Clemson’s 13-3 victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 18-2, while the Eagles dropped to 8-11.
Will Taylor ripped a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to score the game’s first runs, then Wright hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. In the top of the fourth inning, Harrison Wilson lined a run-scoring double to put Winthrop on the scoreboard, then Anthony Ruocco added a run-scoring single later in the frame. Clemson responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Wright, Tristan Bissetta and Taylor, to take a 7-2 lead. In the fifth inning, Clemson added six runs on only one hit, six walks and three errors. Matthew Marchal (4-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Winthrop starter Shane Keup (0-1) suffered the loss in his first career appearance. The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to conclude the season series against Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout. Clemson gets on the board first!@willtaylor_10 hits the fastball into the gap and brings home Wright and Obertop! .@BlakeWr86324186 puts the ball in play and Jarrell crosses the plate to extend our lead! Blake's got the WRIGHT stuff! 👏@BlakeWr86324186 gets his second RBI of the game to extend our lead. First of 5️⃣ games this week😎🐅#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/AsGixIPoJ6
The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to conclude the season series against Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout.
