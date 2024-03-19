CLEMSON BASEBALL

Will Taylor led the Tigers with four RBIs. (Clemson athletics photo)
Will Taylor led the Tigers with four RBIs. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 3 Tigers roll over Eagles
by - 2024 Mar 19 21:21

CLEMSON, S.C. – Blake Wright went 4-for-4 to tie his career high for hits in No. 3 Clemson’s 13-3 victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 18-2, while the Eagles dropped to 8-11.

Will Taylor ripped a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to score the game’s first runs, then Wright hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. In the top of the fourth inning, Harrison Wilson lined a run-scoring double to put Winthrop on the scoreboard, then Anthony Ruocco added a run-scoring single later in the frame.

Clemson responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Wright, Tristan Bissetta and Taylor, to take a 7-2 lead. In the fifth inning, Clemson added six runs on only one hit, six walks and three errors.

Matthew Marchal (4-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Winthrop starter Shane Keup (0-1) suffered the loss in his first career appearance.

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to conclude the season series against Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 3 Tigers roll over Eagles
No. 3 Tigers roll over Eagles
Clemson pro defender signing with Seahawks
Clemson pro defender signing with Seahawks
Clemson pro WR signing with AFC team
Clemson pro WR signing with AFC team
The ACC issues a response to Clemson's lawsuit with the conference
The ACC issues a response to Clemson's lawsuit with the conference
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts