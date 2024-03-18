Clemson vaults into Top 5 after weekend wins at Duke

Erik Bakich's Tigers moved up six spots to No. 3 with Baseball America and to No. 4 for D1Baseball.com. That paces the ACC in both polls, where Arkansas is No. 1.

"Clemson bounced back from a loss Friday against Preseason All-American Jonathan Santucci to win a tough series at Duke. The Tigers secured the series with a wild win in Sunday’s rubber game, throwing the would-be winning run out at home to end the ninth and then hitting two home runs in the 10th inning. Clemson has a busy week ahead, culminating with a series against Florida State, the last undefeated team in the country," said Baseball America.

FSU jumped 14 spots to No. 7 with Baseball America after a 4-0 week, including a win at rival Florida. FSU is No. 12 with D1Baseball.

Wake Forest continued its slide after a 1-3 week to No. 15 for BA and No. 16 for D1Baseball. South Carolina fell out of the D1Baseball poll.

Clemson is up to No. 1 in the early RPI rankings, with a No. 9 strength of schedule.

For ACC individual hitting leaders, Jimmy Obertop is No. 7 in on-base percentage (.529), boosted by a No. 2 spot for walks (25). Tristan Smith is second in opposing batting average (.179), sixth in ERA (2.55) and seventh in strikeouts (36; 14 looking).

Clemson returns to action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, hosting Winthrop. It then plays Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before the weekend series hosting FSU, which starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.