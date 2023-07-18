Clemson standout signs MLB contract

Per the report, Grice signed for $1.25 million, which was slightly above the slot value for the pick ($1.2M).

He emerged in a leading role this season as a pitcher and a first baseman, which was enough to win the John Olerud Award for the nation's top two-way standout.

He was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 10-2 with a 3.73 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 46 walks in 94.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (17 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .288 with 45 homers, two triples, 35 doubles, 161 RBIs, 145 runs and 12 steals in 168 games.

Grice was the highest overall draft pick by a Tiger pitcher since 2007 and the first Tiger drafted by the Diamondbacks since 2018 (Ryan Miller).

Clemson signee Dillon Head also had a contract with the San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday.