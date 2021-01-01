Elite safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Jan 1, Fri 11:40
Xavier Nwankpa - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Altoona, IA (Southeast Polk HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#150 Overall, #11 S, #2 IA
Rivals:
#79 Overall, #6 DB, #1 IA
24/7:
# 37 Overall, # 2 S, # 1 IA

Four-star 2022 Altoona, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa included Clemson in an updated top schools list on Friday.

Nwankpa picked up a Clemson offer in early November.

He is ranked as high as the No. 2 safety in the 2022 class (247Sports). Check out his full top schools list below:

