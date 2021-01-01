|
Elite safety has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Jan 1, Fri 11:40-
|
Four-star 2022 Altoona, Iowa safety
Xavier Nwankpa included Clemson in an updated top schools list on Friday.
Four-star 2022 Altoona, Iowa safety
Xavier Nwankpa included Clemson in an updated top schools list on Friday.
Nwankpa picked up a Clemson offer in early November.
Nwankpa picked up a Clemson offer in early November.
He is ranked as high as the No. 2 safety in the 2022 class (247Sports). Check out his full top schools list below:
Blessed to be in the position I am today. TOP 12??? pic.twitter.com/29sEoInEvQ— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) January 1, 2021
