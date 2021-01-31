Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date

One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs in the nation will make his commitment in February. Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson will make the call on Feb. 19th at 3 p.m. Eastern. at his high school. His latest top schools list included Clemson, along with Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss among FBS programs. His dad coaches at UT-Martin. Simpson visited Clemson in late November for the Pittsburgh game.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation (247Sports Composite; ESPN).

I will be making my college decision February 19th at 2:00pm(cst) at Westview High School. Everyone is welcome to come. — Ty Simpson (@ty_simpson06) January 31, 2021

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email