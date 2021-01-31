|
Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
|2021 Jan 31, Sun 18:10-
|
Ty Simpson -
TigerNet:
(4.78)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS) Class: 2022
#36 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
# 90 Overall, # 5 DUAL, # 2 TN
One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs in the nation will make his commitment in February.
Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson will make the call on Feb. 19th at 3 p.m. Eastern. at his high school. His latest top schools list included Clemson, along with Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss among FBS programs. His dad coaches at UT-Martin. Simpson visited Clemson in late November for the Pittsburgh game.
He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation (247Sports Composite; ESPN).
I will be making my college decision February 19th at 2:00pm(cst) at Westview High School. Everyone is welcome to come.— Ty Simpson (@ty_simpson06) January 31, 2021
Tags: Ty Simpson
