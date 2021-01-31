Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
by - 2021 Jan 31, Sun 18:10
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#27 Overall, #2 DUAL, #2 TN
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
24/7:
# 90 Overall, # 5 DUAL, # 2 TN
Simpson has made multiple stops in Clemson during his recruiting process.
One of the top-rated dual-threat QBs in the nation will make his commitment in February.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson will make the call on Feb. 19th at 3 p.m. Eastern. at his high school.

His latest top schools list included Clemson, along with Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss among FBS programs. His dad coaches at UT-Martin.

Simpson visited Clemson in late November for the Pittsburgh game.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation (247Sports Composite; ESPN).

