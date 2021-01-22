|
Clemson offers No. 1-rated DE
|2021 Jan 22, Fri 19:56-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2022
#9 Overall, #2 LB, #1 AL
#50 Overall, #1 DE, #1 AL
# 11 Overall, # 2 WDE, # 1 AL
One of the top defenders in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
247Sports Composite 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (Alabaster, Ala.) posted the news on social media. "Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University," Alexander said. Alexander was committed to Alabama from March to October last year. He is rated as the top player out of Alabama and the top-rated weakside defensive end in the 2022 class.
247Sports Composite 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (Alabaster, Ala.) posted the news on social media.
"Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University," Alexander said.
Alexander was committed to Alabama from March to October last year.
He is rated as the top player out of Alabama and the top-rated weakside defensive end in the 2022 class.
Alexander totaled 116 tackles, 31 for loss, with nine sacks and three caused fumbles last season.
Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @coachski_ #allin?? pic.twitter.com/1hS9iRtU2I— ? j7 (@jt7ta) January 23, 2021
ORLANDO ?? @DemetricDWarren edit by @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YCesCFP6ud— ? j7 (@jt7ta) March 11, 2020
- I realize this isn't sports, but this is amazing to me. This -
- Men's tennis hosting USF Saturday at 2pm -
- Tennis must be a contact sport -
- Thinking About The Hood Family... -
- Bernie Sanders... -
- I had my second COVID vaccine this week. -
- Update on vaccination- no complaints -
- Todd Schonar -
- I truly feel college football is in a downward spiral -
- TNET: Clemson offers No. 1-rated DE -
- Kicker Will Fowler commits to South Florida -
- Will Muschump -
- DJU -
- American Express tournament -
- Vegas odds on Clemson-FSU -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
- Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return
- Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson's next NFL team
- Clemson DE returning for 2021 season
- Justyn Ross' timeline for return to football
- ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
- Tigers in the mix for elite defensive line prospect
- They're baaaack: Venables returns whole starting defense next season
- Tennessee has fired Jeremy Pruitt
- Clemson football announces team honors, Brian Dawkins Award
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<