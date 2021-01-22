Clemson offers No. 1-rated DE

One of the top defenders in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Friday. 247Sports Composite 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (Alabaster, Ala.) posted the news on social media. "Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University," Alexander said. Alexander was committed to Alabama from March to October last year. He is rated as the top player out of Alabama and the top-rated weakside defensive end in the 2022 class.

Alexander totaled 116 tackles, 31 for loss, with nine sacks and three caused fumbles last season.

