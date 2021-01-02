Clemson defensive signee named national defensive player of year
by - 2021 Jan 2, Sat 11:14
Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
#103 Overall, #12 LB, #13 GA
#21 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
# 17 Overall, # 2 OLB, # 3 GA
Carter sporting his Clemson shirt when he announced his commitment earlier in 2020.
Clemson defensive signee Barrett Carter was named the national defensive player of the year by the US Army All-American Bowl late Friday.

Carter was rated as a 5-star linebacker in high school but the Tigers announced him as a safety on Signing Day last month.

His profile from the school:

Five-star athlete from Georgia ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the nation by 247Sports … Versatile athlete that will play safety at Clemson … also listed by 247Sports as the second-best linebacker in the nation and third-best player in Georgia … Rivals.com listed Carter as a five-star player, ranked as the nation’s No. 21 overall player, the top linebacker in the nation and the third-best player in Georgia … ESPN.com lists him as a four-star, the No. 103 overall player in the nation … in a 2020 state playoff game, he recorded 197 yards rushing on 17 attempts on offense and had eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense … he accomplished that after running for 142 yards on just six carries in the regular season finale … for the season he rushed for 429 yards, a 9.3-yard average, and scored 10 touchdowns and added seven catches for 68 yards … finished the year with 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, to go with 38 tackles in seven games … had a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown … also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass … as a junior in 2019, he recorded 73 tackles and 10 sacks in 13 games … had 51 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 11 games as a sophomore … finished his career with 162 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, including 18 sacks … 116 of his tackles were solos … selected to play in the All-American Bowl … committed to Clemson on May 19, 2020 … recruited by Mickey Conn and Brent Venables … played for Bill Stewart at North Gwinnett High School … born Oct. 23, 2002.

