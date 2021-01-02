Clemson defensive signee named national defensive player of year

Clemson defensive signee Barrett Carter was named the national defensive player of the year by the US Army All-American Bowl late Friday. Carter was rated as a 5-star linebacker in high school but the Tigers announced him as a safety on Signing Day last month. His profile from the school: Five-star athlete from Georgia ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the nation by 247Sports … Versatile athlete that will play safety at Clemson … also listed by 247Sports as the second-best linebacker in the nation and third-best player in Georgia … Rivals.com listed Carter as a five-star player, ranked as the nation’s No. 21 overall player, the top linebacker in the nation and the third-best player in Georgia … ESPN.com lists him as a four-star, the No. 103 overall player in the nation … in a 2020 state playoff game, he recorded 197 yards rushing on 17 attempts on offense and had eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense … he accomplished that after running for 142 yards on just six carries in the regular season finale … for the season he rushed for 429 yards, a 9.3-yard average, and scored 10 touchdowns and added seven catches for 68 yards … finished the year with 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, to go with 38 tackles in seven games … had a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown … also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass … as a junior in 2019, he recorded 73 tackles and 10 sacks in 13 games … had 51 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 11 games as a sophomore … finished his career with 162 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, including 18 sacks … 116 of his tackles were solos … selected to play in the All-American Bowl … committed to Clemson on May 19, 2020 … recruited by Mickey Conn and Brent Venables … played for Bill Stewart at North Gwinnett High School … born Oct. 23, 2002. ?????????????????? ???????????? ???? ?????? ????????



Congratulations to future Clemson Tiger Barrett Carter (@bcsznn) for being named the 10th winner of the award.



Past winners include Derrick Brown, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee. #AAB21 ????#ALLIN #AllAmericanBowl ?? pic.twitter.com/O6kVIcRW7m — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 2, 2021

