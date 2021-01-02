BREAKING

Breaking: 5-star commits to boost Clemson 2021 class
by - 2021 Jan 2, Sat 15:13
Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)   Class: 2021
#22 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
#17 Overall, #4 OT, #1 VA
# 15 Overall, # 4 OT, # 2 VA
Leigh added a Clemson offer while attending Elite Junior Day last January.
Clemson kicked off its 2021 in recruiting in style with a commitment from 5-star Fairfax, Virginia offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Leigh, who is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation, announced the pledge on an NBC recruiting special Saturday and he joins Clemson’s 2021 class after picking the ACC Tigers over Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

His pledge bumps the class up one spot to fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson announced his signing shortly after the commitment.

"Definitely starts up top with coach Swinney," Leigh told NBC of what attracted him to Clemson's culture. "The message he brings down to his players, which it's all in the family. We win together and we do everything together. We lose together and win together. Just being successful."

Leigh’s last stop in Clemson was for Elite Junior Day last January. He is rated the top player in the state of Virginia.

In a now 19-man 2021 Clemson class, he joins two four-star guard signees with Marcus Tate (Miami Gardens, Fla.) and Dietrick Pennington (Cordova, Tn.), as well as 4-star center Ryan Linthicum. Over the last two classes, that's eight consensus four-star O-line signees and six rated in the top-150 prospects nationally.

