4-star Clemson WR target announces commitment date
|2020 Dec 13, Sun 18:27-
A Clemson 2022 wide receiver target and one of the top players in South Carolina announced his upcoming commitment date.
Myrtle Beach (SC) receiver Adam Randall will commit on Dec. 25, he said on social media. Randall added a Clemson offer in September and holds 20-plus offers total, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, LSU and Miami. Randall was highly-productive as a junior, totaling 46 catches for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.
Myrtle Beach (SC) receiver Adam Randall will commit on Dec. 25, he said on social media. Randall added a Clemson offer in September and holds 20-plus offers total, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, LSU and Miami.
Randall was highly-productive as a junior, totaling 46 catches for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.
He is rated as high as the No. 19 receiver in the nation and top-150 overall (130) by 247Sports.
I will be announcing my commitment on December 25th ??!! #BD— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) December 13, 2020
Tags: Adam Randall
