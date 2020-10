WATCH: Clemson defensive highlights vs. Miami

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson's dominant defensive performance in the 41-17 victory against Miami on Saturday night.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers defense totally dominated the Miami Hurricanes offense on Saturday night. The Canes scored a total of 17 points and had only 210 total yards. The Clemson defense record 11 tackles for loss, had 5 sacks., and picked off 3 passes.