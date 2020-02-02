WATCH: Clemson Baseball delivers season tickets to fans at their door
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:09 AM

Baseball is just around the corner.

Several Clemson players, manager Monte Lee, and the Tiger mascot delivered season tickets to their loyal baseball fans on Saturday afternoon.

"Just want to thank all our fans today, " Lee said in the following Vlog video. "What a special day for our players to show all of our fans in Clemson our appreciation for them by delivering their season tickets. It's a special day, a special tradition for us and the program to go door to door thanking everybody. We just appreciate our fans. Go Tigers!"

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Monte Lee
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson held to season-low scoring in loss at Wake
Clemson held to season-low scoring in loss at Wake
WATCH: Clemson Baseball delivers season tickets to fans at their door
WATCH: Clemson Baseball delivers season tickets to fans at their door
Former Clemson OL hired as Western Carolina assistant coach
Former Clemson OL hired as Western Carolina assistant coach
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week