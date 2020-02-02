WATCH: Clemson Baseball delivers season tickets to fans at their door

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Baseball is just around the corner. Several Clemson players, manager Monte Lee, and the Tiger mascot delivered season tickets to their loyal baseball fans on Saturday afternoon. "Just want to thank all our fans today, " Lee said in the following Vlog video. "What a special day for our players to show all of our fans in Clemson our appreciation for them by delivering their season tickets. It's a special day, a special tradition for us and the program to go door to door thanking everybody. We just appreciate our fans. Go Tigers!" Thank you to all our season ticketholders for your loyal support! ????



On Saturday, we were excited to deliver season tickets to #Clemson residents. It's a day we look forward to every year! #ClemsonFamily ???? pic.twitter.com/s08Qffiwcw — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 2, 2020