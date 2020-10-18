Swinney updates Clemson QB injury status

Clemson third-string quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had surgery on his left hand after an injury suffered in Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Phommachanh is "day-to-day" after screws were inserted into his left hand, and at any other position he would be good to go, said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney Sunday.

Swinney hopes he can return to action "soon."

The redshirt freshman has five completions in 17 pass attempts on the year with one interception and 25 rushing yards. He played mostly in Atlanta after Trevor Lawrence exited due to backup DJ Uiagalelei resting for a shoulder issue.

Surgery went well today , glory to god ???? — Taisun Phommachanh?? (@TPhommachanh_7) October 19, 2020