Swinney updates Clemson QB injury status
by - Sunday, October 18, 2020 6:36 PM
Swinney updates Clemson QB injury status

Clemson third-string quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had surgery on his left hand after an injury suffered in Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Phommachanh is "day-to-day" after screws were inserted into his left hand, and at any other position he would be good to go, said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney Sunday.

Swinney hopes he can return to action "soon."

The redshirt freshman has five completions in 17 pass attempts on the year with one interception and 25 rushing yards. He played mostly in Atlanta after Trevor Lawrence exited due to backup DJ Uiagalelei resting for a shoulder issue.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week