Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Chris Mortenson said Sunday morning that reports of Deshaun Watson's unhappiness with the Houston Texans are true and sources tell him there's one particular spot he'd consider a trade to. Mortenson said that Watson "could play hardball with Texans about a trade" and he'd consider waiving his no-trade clause to land in Miami with the Dolphins. Mortenson added that recently-drafted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa could be involved in that trade headed Houston's way if it came to be. Mortenson reports Watson was "still angry" about insensitivity he's seen within the organization over social justice and at Houston failing to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy last week for the open Texans head coaching position. Texans chairman Cal McNair acknowledged reports earlier this week about Watson expressing displeasure after not being consulted in Houston's GM hire, as he believed he was promised to be involved.

"I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates," McNair told ESPN Friday. "I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick (Caserio)'s hire, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he returns from his vacation."

Watson agreed to a 4-year and $156 million contract extension in September, which made him the league's highest-paid player by year in that span.

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021