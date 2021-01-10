Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins
by - 2021 Jan 10, Sun 12:34
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)

ESPN's Chris Mortenson said Sunday morning that reports of Deshaun Watson's unhappiness with the Houston Texans are true and sources tell him there's one particular spot he'd consider a trade to.

Mortenson said that Watson "could play hardball with Texans about a trade" and he'd consider waiving his no-trade clause to land in Miami with the Dolphins.

Mortenson added that recently-drafted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa could be involved in that trade headed Houston's way if it came to be.

Mortenson reports Watson was "still angry" about insensitivity he's seen within the organization over social justice and at Houston failing to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy last week for the open Texans head coaching position.

Texans chairman Cal McNair acknowledged reports earlier this week about Watson expressing displeasure after not being consulted in Houston's GM hire, as he believed he was promised to be involved.

"I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates," McNair told ESPN Friday. "I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick (Caserio)'s hire, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he returns from his vacation."

Watson agreed to a 4-year and $156 million contract extension in September, which made him the league's highest-paid player by year in that span.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
Cornell Powell says thank you to Clemson family
Cornell Powell says thank you to Clemson family
Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins
Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week