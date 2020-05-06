Clemson center enters transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports on Wednesday including the Birmingham News.

TigerNet has confirmed the report with Clemson officials.

In 2019, Jemison appeared in a career-high 30 games, averaging 8.4 minutes per contest.

Jemison averaged 1.7 points, two rebounds, and shot a career-best 47.9 percent from the floor last season. In two seasons at Clemson, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The big-man was a highly prized four-star recruit back in 2018 as the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. As a senior at Hoover (Ala.), he averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks per game.

