Playoff semifinal being relocated out of Rose Bowl

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The College Football Playoff announced late Saturday night that the Rose Bowl's College Football Playoff Semifinal Game has been moved to Dallas. Here is the statement from Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. “The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year’s Day.

“We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game.

“We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena. They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we’re grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible.

“Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned.”

As of Saturday night, there was still no word on whether the game in Dallas would carry the name of the Rose Bowl.