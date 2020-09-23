|
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #174 'Harry Olszewski'
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Mintaka's take:
Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Harry Olszewski
Position: OG
Years: 1965,66,67
-First-team consensus All-American.
-Only unanimous choice to All-ACC team in 1967, it was his second straight year on the team.
-Named to the Silver Anniversary All-ACC team in 1977.
-Scored a 12-yard touchdown, with a fumbled snap from center, against South Carolina his junior year.
-Started 30 consecutive varsity games.
-Ranked as Clemson's #17 football player of all-time by a panel of Clemson historians in 1999.