LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #174 'Harry Olszewski'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:29 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take:

Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Harry Olszewski

Position: OG

Years: 1965,66,67

-First-team consensus All-American.

-Only unanimous choice to All-ACC team in 1967, it was his second straight year on the team.

-Named to the Silver Anniversary All-ACC team in 1977.

-Scored a 12-yard touchdown, with a fumbled snap from center, against South Carolina his junior year.

-Started 30 consecutive varsity games.

-Ranked as Clemson's #17 football player of all-time by a panel of Clemson historians in 1999.

