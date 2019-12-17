Hunter Renfrow injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The legend of Hunter Renfrow will resume shortly. The Oakland rookie receiver is expected to be back for Sunday's game against the Chargers as he has "looked great" in practice, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Renfrow has been sidelined since he suffered a broken rib during the Raider's loss to the Jets on Nov. 24. He has 36 catches for 396 yards (including 214 YAC) and two touchdowns in his rookie season.

The Raiders drafted him with a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes. I hate more than anything I can’t help this team for the next few weeks but God dosent make mistakes! He will use this injury for his glory no matter what! I’ll be back better #RaiderNation — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) November 26, 2019