Hunter Renfrow has a new favorite nickname

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is geared up for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

Over the last few years, fans and teammates have given him different affectionate nicknames like Winfrow, Third and Renfrow, the Substitute Teacher, Doogie Howser, Old Man, etc.

But what is his favorite?

"I like them all a lot," Renfrow said to the media recently. "The 'Slot Machine' is cool. Being in Vegas, that's probably the one I like the most."

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah reportedly was one of the first people to hand out that nickname to Renfrow.

Can we all agree on new nickname for Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow- Slot Machine. (I'll be here all week...seriously, it's a quarantine) — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 30, 2020

That is a pretty good nickname as it is actually makes sense as he plays the slot position for the Raiders.

The 'slot machine' had an impressive 2019 season with 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns.