Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC tournament game canceled
by - 2021 Mar 12, Fri 09:21
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancellation Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Statement from ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips:

“I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff at both Duke and Virginia. Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to safely compete during the 2020-21 season. We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority. Our student-athletes and schools have been remarkable this entire season while enduring incredibly challenging circumstances.”

